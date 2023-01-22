Zona Bianca, the previews and guests of the episode of 22 January 2023

This evening, Sunday 22 January 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, January 22, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

During the program, the recent death of Gina Lollobrigida will be discussed with the last exclusive interview with the “Bersagliera”.

During the broadcast, the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro will be discussed with unpublished testimonies and documents. A focus on the progressive elimination of basic income will follow. And again, an insight into the “ecovandals” and the methods of protest in the name of the climate emergency. Finally, we will return to talk about Covid-19 which is putting a strain on China.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is broadcast today, Sunday 22 January 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.