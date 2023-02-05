Zona Bianca, the previews and guests of the episode of February 5, 2023

This evening, Sunday 5 February 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, February 5, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

The President of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconi will be a guest of Giuseppe Brindisi in the new appointment with “Zona Bianca”, broadcast this evening, Sunday 5 February, in prime time on Rete 4. During the evening, ample space will be dedicated to the Cospito case and to social tensions with the anarchists, to Italy divided in two in the eternal duel between North and South and to the citizen’s income. And again, for the first time in the studio in Milan, the testimony of Javier Rigau, husband of Gina Lollobrigida.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is aired today, Sunday 5 February 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.