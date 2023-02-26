Zona Bianca, the previews and guests of the episode of February 26, 2023

This evening, Sunday 26 February 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, February 26, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

At the center of the episode is a long memory of Maurizio Costanzo, one of the most important faces of Italian television, with comments from friends and unpublished clips taken from his historic programmes. Furthermore, with exclusive testimonies, the incidents that took place at the Michelangiolo classical high school in Florence and the controversies that arose following the declarations of the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara will be explored.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is aired today, Sunday 26 February 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.