Zona Bianca, the previews and guests of the episode of February 19, 2023

This evening, Sunday 19 February 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, February 19, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

At the center of the episode the security issue in our countrywith connections from the cities where the most cases of crime and theft are concentrated.

In view of the abolition of the concessions announced by the current government, an in-depth analysis also on the superbonus and on the so-called “crafty” who took advantage of it.

During the evening, we will return to talk about Gina Lollobrigida and his controversial will.

Finally, focus on spy balloons or unidentified flying objects recently shot down over the US skies.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is broadcast today, Sunday 19 February 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.