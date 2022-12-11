Zona Bianca, the previews and guests of the episode of 11 December 2022

This evening, Sunday 11 December 2022, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, December 11, 2022, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

Updating

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is broadcast today, Sunday 11 December 2022, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.