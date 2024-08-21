Zona Bianca, previews and guests of the episode of August 21, 2024

Tonight, Wednesday 21 August 2024, on Rete 4 in prime time from 9:20 pm, Zona Bianca will be broadcast, the talk show hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, 21 August 2024, of Zona Bianca? Let’s find out together.

Previews and guests

The episode opens with the murder of Sharon Verzeni, attacked in Terno d’Isola on the night between July 29 and 30. Three weeks after her death, investigators ordered the collection of about 40 DNA samples from family members and residents of the area, replicating a method already used in the Yara Gambirasio case. Next, the investigation into Dr. Franco, who, after dismissing his patients’ accusations as slander, seems ready to return to Italy. Finally, the spread of monkeypox in Europe, for which the WHO has declared a state of international emergency.

Where to watch the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca airs today, August 21, 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform Mediaset Infinity where you can watch all Mediaset programs again thanks to the on-demand function.