Area White, the previews and guests of the episode of April 2, 2023

This evening, Sunday 2 April 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, April 2, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

The main guest of the program will be Alessandro Sallusti who will have a face-to-face meeting with the host. At the center of the debate many current political issues and more. During the evening, the growing phenomenon of pickpocketing in Italy will be discussed. There is also room for an analysis of high rents, especially in the city of Milan. This will be followed by a long focus on foods of synthetic origin, following the government’s ban on the production and marketing of food and feed of this nature. The executive has foreseen a ban on the sale, import, production for export, administration and distribution for consumption of food or feed of synthetic origin.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is aired today, Sunday 2 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.