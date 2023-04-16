Area White, the previews and guests of the episode of April 16, 2023

This evening, Sunday 16 April 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, April 16, 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

All guests of the evening conducted by Joseph Brindisi they will most likely be communicated close to the start of the program by the social channels of the broadcast. Among those announced, there will be a debate about the effects of cost of living on the daily life of retirees, who increasingly struggle to make ends meet, with the point of view of the former minister Elsa Fornero.

During the evening, with an extensive reportage, new exclusive testimonials on the case of the bear Jj4, the animal that last April 5 attacked and killed the 26-year-old Trentino runner Andrea Papi. The president of the Autonomous Province of Trento will also speak on the subject Maurizio Fugatti. Furthermore they will be shown unpublished documents on women of boss Matteo Messina Denaro.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is aired today, Sunday 2 April 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.