Zona Bianca, the previews and the guests of the episode of 6 October 2021

Tonight, Wednesday 6 October 2021, on Rete 4 in prime time from 9.20 pm Zona Bianca, the talk conducted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast. A topical and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and the guests of today’s episode, October 6, 2021, of Zona Bianca? Let’s find out together.

Advances

Tonight, Wednesday 6 October 2021, the host of the program Giuseppe Brindisi will comment, together with his guests, on the scandals, investigations and conspiracy hypotheses that have invested Italian public life in recent days and which still hide some key elements. From the investigation involving the virologist Massimo Galli for suspected calls for competition piloted in the University to the case of Luca Morisi, from the investigation relating to the Brothers of Italy up to the sentence on Mimmo Lucano.

White area: guests

Among the guests of the episode: Vladimir Luxuria, Francesco Borgonovo, Piero Sansonetti, Roberto Poletti, Augusto Minzolini, Andrea Delmastro, Vittorio Sgarbi, Don Massimo Biancalani, Olga Milanese, Michela Brambilla, Alessandro Cecchi Paone, Agostino Miozzo.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca airs today, Wednesday 6 October 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the ondemand function.