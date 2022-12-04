Zona Bianca, the previews and guests of the episode of December 4, 2022

This evening, Sunday 4 December 2022, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, December 4, 2022, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

During tonight’s episode of Zona Bianca, ample space will be dedicated to the issue of basic income and the Aboubakar Soumahoro case, with documents and exclusive interviews. Among the guests of the evening: Carlo Calenda, Paolo Ferrero, Chiara Appendino.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is broadcast today, Sunday 4 December 2022, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.