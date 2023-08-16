Area White, the previews and guests of the episode of August 16, 2023

This evening, Wednesday 16 August 2023, Zona Bianca, the talk hosted by Giuseppe Brindisi, will be broadcast on Rete 4 in prime time from 21.20. A current affairs and in-depth program, created in collaboration between Videonews and Tg4. But what are the previews and guests of today’s episode, 16 August 2023, of Zona Bianca? Let’s discover them together.

Previews and guests

Giuseppe Brindisi interviews Vittorio Feltri on strictly current events. At the center of the episode are the hot topics of the summer: from expensive holidays to the increase in traffic fines that have generated protests from many. During the evening, space was given to the case that has filled the news pages these days and which involves Massimo Segre and Cristina Seymandi. Finally, an in-depth look at diets after the mid-August binge.

Where to see the program on TV and streaming

Zona Bianca is broadcast today, Wednesday 16 August 2023, at 21.20 on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow the program in live streaming via the platform MediasetPlay.it where it is possible to review all Mediaset programs thanks to the on-demand function.