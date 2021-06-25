“If the virus returns, it will not be the responsibility of the Italians”. Professor Andrea Crisanti expresses himself in this way while all of Italy, with the entrance of the Aosta Valley, is preparing to become a white zone. “I think we need to distinguish between what people say and what is allowed. If the message is ‘white zone throughout Italy’, then you can’t tell people ‘be careful’. If the virus returns in the fall, it won’t it will depend on the behavior of the Italians but on the measures that the government will implement to combat the epidemic: tracing, sequencing and border controls “, Crisanti told Otto e mezzo. “The Italians are given the white zone after 14 months of suffering, they cannot be said to ‘be careful’. The battle is played out on a political and organizational level. Are we ready? I think we are not there. If there will be a return. of the virus, I hope not, will depend on the measures of the political and health authorities “, he adds.





Now the spotlights are on on the delta variant. “The situation is seriously worrying the British government, so it must not leave us indifferent. For the first time we have a variant that escapes the first vaccination, we are protected only with the second. The variant particularly affects people who have not been vaccinated. , with such an aggressive variant if one is not vaccinated sooner or later he is hit “.