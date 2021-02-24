Zombies are confirmed coming to Call of Duty: Warzone.

After this morning’s Season Two update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War went live, players noticed new challenges for calling cards.

Some of these calling cards challenge the player to kill zombies in Warzone. Here’s what I spotted in Black Ops Cold War today:

So, not only are zombies coming to Warzone, but you’ll be able to kill them.

Players have long-suspected the arrival of zombies in Verdansk. Earlier in February, players discovered the Cold War Zombies trial machine had popped up in the hospital in Warzone’s rumble playlist.

And this week, players spotted the cargo tanker Vodianoy heading toward the Port of Verdansk in-game. We don’t know exactly what’s on the boat, but it sounds like it could be a load of zombies – or something that turns people into zombies.

So, the Vodianoy crashes in Verdansk, somewhere by Prison by the looks of it, and becomes a new point of interest on the map. Perhaps it’s there, on or by the ship, that players will be able to kill the zombies themselves.

The new Warzone title screen shows the Vodianoy heading towards Verdansk.

What’s this all leading towards? A nuke destroying Verdansk, players reckon. Remember, for the first time, the Call of Duty: Warzone, Black Ops, Zombies and Modern Warfare storylines are all connected. Perhaps Captain Price will lead the death to the zombies charge.