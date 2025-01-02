It’s barely one in the afternoon, and although it has been a long night of partying, alcohol and drugs, the techno music continues to boom on many of the six or seven stages at the illegal rave Big Fucking Party, which takes place from the past 31, 2023 in the vicinity of the abandoned Ciudad Real airport. Many of the thousands of attendees are at this hour drinking beer, calimocho and whiskey outside their vehicles. Others quietly roll a joint or try to make a business selling t-shirts, stickers and vinyl. Along the rows of vehicles in the improvised campsite, approximately 1,500, you can see license plates from all corners of Europe, from Italy to Croatia. There are dogs running around and the atmosphere is generally peaceful. Very hippie. Everyone has a smile on their mouth, at least, until they see the journalists’ cameras appear. «Stop bothering people who have come here to party and are not hurting anyone. If you want, leave the cameras and go dancing,” says a young woman with pink hair and a tattooed neck, as she sees the journalist take out the camera to record. «You have to get out of here. “The press is not allowed,” says a young man with shaved hair, dry tear ducts and dilated pupils. He doesn’t even blink. And he does not see reason no matter how many times he is told that it is a public space and that he cannot throw anyone out of there. Everything, with the “chunda-chunda” of techno, coming from the six or seven stages set up in a hurry a few meters from where people camp. Related news report No ABC delves into the illegal ‘rave’ of Murcia: “What? Are there drug controls to leave? We’re all fine» José Luis Fernández standard No Who organizes the New Year’s rave? The best kept secret of the illegal macro party IMAlthough many of the attendees, perhaps even the majority, come from abroad, the one who claims to be the organizer is Spanish and knows Catalan, as can be seen when he begins to talk to a group of five young people who are gathering. They find themselves chatting in a van. They are all veterans of soniquete and camping and have no problem having their photos taken and chatting for a while. Nor are they willing to acknowledge that in other years they have been part of the administration of the Big Fucking Party. They were already in previous editions, held last year in Murcia and the previous year in Granada. In some of them playing as a DJ, because here the musicians are the ones who split the cod and those who, to a greater extent, are in charge of organizing the event. «We come here every year. We’ve been going from rave to rave for about ten or eleven. We have been to France many times, but there is nothing like what we experienced here. “We will stay until they kick us out,” says one of them, who is dressed in a Las Vegas Raiders football team hat. Those who take drugs come with drugs from home. They all claim to be part of a kind of cooperative that is dedicated to directly to organize this type of events, and the majority are musicians, as this group of young people explains to ABC. Despite their friendliness and the proximity they show, they also have dilated pupils. They drink beer and liquor. It is also noticeable, to some more than others, that they are under the influence of drugs. «What people have to be very clear about is that no one here charges anything to organize this. Neither are the DJs who organize, here what we want is for people to come party and enjoy themselves and that’s it,” says another member of the group. “What makes us most angry is the press, who come here and give a bad image. And also the organized groups that come here to sell drugs by the bucketload, which are many. It doesn’t make much sense, because everyone who takes drugs here comes with drugs from home,” he concludes. And most likely it will be so. Within the festival grounds, rare is the group in which there is not at least one person with a joint in their mouth or preparing one. Most of them are jumping around the six or seven stages spread across the esplanade where the festival takes place. You can see, again, a lot of mohawk, a lot of tattoos and a lot of tracksuits. Also traces of mud on clothes. They move slowly and when you talk to them they slur their words. At times it seems like you are in a B-series zombie movie. One of the settings, scattered around the Ciudad Real Guillermo Navarro airport. When asked if they are tired, they say no, although anyone would say so. What they do recognize is that the city nights at below zero are hard. “We are sleeping four in a car and it is very cold, but the party is great,” says an attendee who comes with his friends from the United Kingdom. He claims to be 23 years old and work as an engineer; When asked how he found out about the party, he simply stated that he received a message from a friend and they decided to come; Which is the same thing that everyone around here says. They prefer not to go into details; What they do make very clear is that they had never been to a rave like this: “In England we also have a lot of techno culture, but I have never been to a party of this kind with so many people.” Regarding ages, there is a little of everything; from those in their early twenties to others who are already around forty; among them a Croatian who wanders around Europe in a caravan with his partner. «We had been wandering around Europe for about three months when we found out that the party was going to be organized and we came here. “We are very comfortable, having a good time with the music,” he explains. Apparently, many of the DJs who play here are among the best in Europe. Even, says one of the organizers, there are not rare cases in which the record labels themselves hire them after seeing them at the annual Christmas event. “Many have ended up with incredible contracts,” says one of the organizers. Parallel business If at the Big Fucking Party the attendee has no problem buying drugs, he also has no problem eating or clothing. Between the stages, strategically separated so that the roar of the speakers does not form a mixture of noise that is impossible to digest, there are stalls selling sandwiches, jewelry and clothing. The majority of those who run them are foreigners; You might see a Dutch woman selling the earrings she makes with her own hands or a British man selling clothes outside his caravan. Nobody talks to the press. Neither does an Italian who trades in electronic music vinyl. “I don’t know English or French or Spanish,” while speaking with ABC in English. And he does speak it, as it remains after a few seconds, what he doesn’t want to do is “say anything at all to the fucking journalists.” “I’m wanted and captured, don’t take me out.” And his opinion is shared by many others. This newspaper has only been around the festival for half an hour, when tempers begin to get too hot and they begin to ask this newspaper to leave the premises. “I’m in search and capture, you take me out on a video and the police already know where to find me,” visibly says a man with a punk aesthetic, with his hair cut in pieces and dyed pink with marks that simulate leopard spots. He is visibly upset and does not seem particularly peaceful. Just a couple of minutes later a woman approaches who is missing another tooth and it is clear that she is under the influence of substances: “My friends have I found out that you are journalists and they are already taking bottles to come and beat you. Please get out of here, I’m telling you because you look like a good person and I’m sure you’re a good person.” As the journalists head towards the car, they are followed closely by a couple of members of the administration to ensure that they leave the premises, which no one can access anymore because it is closed by the Police.

