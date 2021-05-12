Will be Ghoul patrol Y Zombies Ate my Neighbors that will arrive at the console Nintendo switch. These two video games will come with some extras available on the console: You can save the game at any time and they will come with a new series of achievements. In addition, there will be a local cooperative game for two. Despite this, there has been no confirmation if there will be an online cooperative through Nintendo Switch Online. This would be a nice bonus, considering the current pandemic.

These video games of Lucasfilm Classic Games they will be available with a small graphical enhancement. Unlike other classic titles, these will not be available for free but through the eShop of the Nintendo switch with a fixed price (which we hope is regionalized). It will be from next June 29 that we can buy them. Another addition to the games has been a series of interviews with developers and concept art galleries.

Zombies Ate my Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol for Nintendo Switch, what are they about?

Zombies ate my neighbors for the Nintendo switch is a video game that allows us to control Zeke Y Julie They have to face zombies and other creatures with weapons, keys and gadgets to save their neighborhood. The 16-bit aesthetic with aerial view allows us to move in a grid in which we will have to rescue the survivors. Meanwhile, you must also survive with the help of different powers available.

For its part, Ghoul patrol is the continuation to Zombies Ate My Neighbors which will also come to the Nintendo switch. This is almost a 1 to 1 continuation of its previous edition, with the slight difference that you acquire the ability to jump. This includes new puzzles to the gameplay seen in its previous installment.

If you want to know more about video games, anime and more about geek culture, we recommend you read:



