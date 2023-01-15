“The last of us” will come to HBO Max in a very short time. Thousands of fans of the video game produced by Naughty dog ​​are more than excited not only to see the live action version that they will make Bella Ramsey Y Peter Pascal as the protagonists, but also because of how streaming has adapted the story for its new original series. Will you stay true to the source material or make variations that could jeopardize your potential success?

If you want to check it on your own, here we leave you the complete guide so that you can see the first chapter.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are the protagonists of “The last of us”. Photo: HBO Max

When does “The last of us” premiere on HBO Max?

After months of waiting, The last of us” will finally premiere on HBO Max this Sunday, January 15. There is a lot of expectation for this adaptation, especially after it was announced that the dubbing will be done by the video game’s voice actors.

It should be noted that, like productions such as “House of the dragon” or “The White lotus”, the title starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will release its chapters weekly.

What time does “The last of us” premiere on HBO Max?

If you live in Peru, you can see the premiere chapter of “The last of us” starting at 9:00 p.m. Next, we leave you more schedules according to your country:

Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica: 8.00 pm

Colombia, Panama, Ecuador: 9.00 pm

Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico: 10.00 pm

Paraguay, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 11.00 pm

Spain: 3:00 am on Monday, January 16, 2023.

Infected in the series “The last of us”. Photo: HBO Max

“The last of us”: cast

Bella Ramsey as Ellie

Pedro Pascal as Joel

Anna Torv as Tess

Gabriel Luna as Tommy

How to watch HBO Max in Latin America?

To watch HBO Max in Latin America you only need to have an active subscription to the service. Prices start at S/19.90 (for mobile monthly plan).