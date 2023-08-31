The recent pandemic has left people fearful. Fear is inevitable, as is suspicion in the face of a cough or sneeze from the person sitting next to you, whether in the cinema or on the subway. Although the health alert has ceased, it will take decades to overcome the psychological damage of the coronavirus. Everything will depend on our sensitivity to reduce the ghosts of fear. Erasing the footprint is not going to be easy. We have lived immersed in a dystopian novel in which it is difficult to turn the page.

In this plan, the assault of memory leads us to the novel Jurassic Park, where its author, Michael Crichton, devised a plot based on a biological event as original as the rescue of dinosaur DNA from the blood of a mosquito preserved in amber for millions of years. Something that is scientifically impossible. Because if instead of amber it had been ice, Crichton would have walked closer to science and also to reality, since it would have been possible to rescue the genetic code from frozen blood.

This is something that is novel if we look at the recent pandemic, because, apparently, the permafrost (the frozen layer of soil in the polar regions) is melting with global warming and, with it, is awakening zombie viruses that had been inactive for millions of years. It is known that the oldest is the Pandoravirus, an infectious microorganism that belongs to the family of giant viruses and that can be up to 10 times larger than a common virus, but not as large as its cousin, the Pithovirus sibericum which, apparently, due to its size can be seen with a magnifying glass.

We must remember the anthrax outbreak that occurred in 2016 in the Siberian tundra that killed a good number of reindeer and that ended the life of a child

It seems like the plot of a B-movie of those that Roger Corman was filming or that Alex de la Iglesia could well be filming. All in all, to be realistic, we must remember the anthrax outbreak that occurred in 2016 in the Siberian tundra that killed a good number of reindeer and that ended the life of a child. The origin took place in the melted permafrost. It was when, presumably, the ancient spores of the Bacillus anthracismicroscopic cellular bodies that had lain dormant in the frozen carcass of some infected reindeer.

It is not to be alarmist, but, considering what has been suffered by the coronavirus, new pandemics cannot be ruled out. Especially if it is a zombie virus that revives to scare us and puts our fear to the test every time someone sneezes nearby and we say “Jesus” or “Cheers”, and we don’t exactly say it out of habit, but out of a superstition that it comes from remote times; from ancient Greece, when the sneeze was the sign that something had entered the body and for each sneeze Zeus was named.

Christianity changed the name of the gods, but fear continued to hold. The rest is history, the substance of which time is made when time has ceased to belong to us.

