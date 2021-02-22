Zombie Station It was considered one of the best films of the genre in many years, and given its success it received a sequel in 2020.

This Korean film presented us with a mostly dramatic situation than heroes, although this detail could change soon.

Everything seems to indicate that Zombie Station will have a remake in the United States, and although there are not many details yet, it could have the same worn-out formula of the gringo hero.

Zombie station would have its version in Hollywood

According to a recent report by Deadline, the Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto he would already be in talks to direct a North American version of this film.

The remake of Zombie Station would have the production of James wan and would apparently be under the shelter of New Line Cinema.

For its part, the script would be written by Gary Dauberman, who worked on projects like The Nun, Anabelle and ESO.

Such was its success that the United States wants its own version.

At the moment the details about this possible adaptation remain a secret, so matters such as the cast and a possible release date are unknown.

The original tape of Zombie Station arrived in 2016 under the direction of Yeon sang-ho, and was so successful that it reached number 14 of the most successful films of South Korea.

For its part, Timo Tjahjanto, who would be in charge of reboot, count on your resume with the tapes May The Devil Take You, which had a fairly acceptable reception.

The best we can do is wait for an official confirmation from New Line Cinema, and pray that they maintain the dramatic essence of Zombie Station And don’t turn it into another movie where the gringo saves everyone.

Do you think it’s a good idea to make a remake with an American style? What kind of narrative do you think it has? Tell us everything in the comments.

