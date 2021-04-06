One of the most popular South Korean movies of 2020 has finally arrived on Netflix. After its premiere last year, the film directed by Yeon sang-ho allowed us to know what happened in his universe four years after the first installment.

Train to Busan 2 describes again the consequences of the zombie virus, only this time the infectious focus expands to the entire Korean peninsula. For this reason, the action and the terrifying spectacle take on a larger scale.

Why isn’t Zombie Station 2 a sequel to Train to Busan?

If you are one of those who have already seen the movie and noticed that the plot continues little seen in the first part, that means that Yeon achieved his goal. In August 2020, the filmmaker spoke with the Looper portal and said that his idea was to create a completely different story to that known to viewers.

“I put aside the option of creating just one more sequel. I told myself that I should produce a new tape, so everything had to be different from the first time, ”he shared.

Also, he explained that he was inspired by young people who watch his films, even those with more intense plots such as Seoul Station, The king of pigs and The fake.

“After the first movie, many of my friends told me that their children enjoyed it. It was an audience that I never expected to have, so I decided that Peninsula is one that can be seen as a family, “he added.

Zombie Station Trailer: Peninsula

What is Zombie Station: Peninsula about?

Train to Busan 2 is the most watched movie on Netflix Peru. Photo: Next Entertainment World

The story is set four years after the events in Busan. Korea is still infested with monsters and Private Jung-seok, who escaped the country, is forced to return to Seoul to retrieve a valuable item. Here he discovers that healthy people still exist and he will do everything to be able to rescue them. On this occasion, the protagonist falls to the actor Gang Dong-Won.