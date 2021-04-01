After the successful premiere of Train to Busan: Peninsula in theaters, the zombie film has been one of the most acclaimed of its genre. At the same time, fans were asking for the sequel film to come to Netflix to complete the fictional story of a world eaten by the infected insatiables.

The film re-describes the consequences of the same zombie virus that was seen in the first installment, except this time the focus expands to the entire Korean peninsula. For this reason, the action and the terrifying spectacle take on a larger scale.

The story is set four years after the events in Busan. It should be noted that no character seen appears again as it is a non-direct continuation. On this occasion, the protagonist falls to Gong Yoo, known for The age of shadows and Goblin.

What did the review say about Train to Busan 2?

Sharper appraisals like The Star noted that Train to Busan 2 abandoned social allegory to focus on mind-blowing action sequences. Although these comply, they would not be enough to give a finishing touch to the story.

On the other hand, EonTalk defends that film is a good product that hooks you from the beginning with a good dose of tension and suspense. It also states that the director Yeon sang-ho he really let his imagination run wild.

As for the cast, the work of Kang Dong-won, but above all the choral work of the actors. Lee Jung-hyun continues to “impress”, Kim Min-jae is “brutally authentic”, while Koo Kyo-hwan offers a “fascinating performance”.