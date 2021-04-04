After a long wait, Zombie Station 2 is now available in many parts of the world. Keep in mind that the sequel to Train to Busan It was released in theaters in mid-2020 only in South Korea (the film’s country of origin).

The feature film did not reach other continents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and as of April 1, 2021, Zombie Station 2 It can already be seen on the Netflix platform.

The story of Zombie Station 2 will span the entire Korean peninsula. Photo: broadcast

This sequel saw the light four years after the success it had Train to Busan, in which he shows how Sok-woo and his daughter Soo-ahn try to escape the epidemic and the horde of zombies on a fast train bound for Seoul.

In addition, Zombie Station 2 comes hand in hand with the same director who made the first film: Yeon sang-ho. The protagonists of the second part are Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun.

When does Zombie Station 2 open?

Zombie Station 2 premiered in theaters in South Korea on July 15, 2020. Since last Thursday, April 1, 2021, the feature film has been available on the Netflix streaming service.

Zombie Station 2 Trailer

Where to see Zombie Station 2?

For see Zombie Station 2 in Latin Spanish completely, you have to enter the Netflix platform.

Where to see Zombie Station 2 on Netflix?

Zombie Station 2 is a zombie-themed action horror genre movie. Currently, you need to enter the Netflix service to watch the film.

How to watch the full movie of Zombie Station 2?

For watch Zombie Station 2 full movie, you need to create a subscription in Netflix either from a computer or by downloading the platform app.

Once you have your account, you must choose the type of monthly subscription you want to pay and you will be able to see Zombie Station 2.

What is Zombie Station 2 about?

Zombie Station 2 is a sequel that shows the consequences of the appearance of the virus in the first installment. But this time, the infection is spreading throughout the Korean peninsula. Also, the story takes place four years after the events in Train to Busan.

However, this second part is a non-direct continuation, since no character from the first film appears in Zombie Station 2.

Zombie Station 2: Synopsis

“On a dangerous mission back to South Korea decimated by zombies, a former soldier and his team encounter a family of survivors seeking to escape.”