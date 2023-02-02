Developer Fntastic has shared a 10-minute gameplay trailer for its now twice-delayed open-world zombie survival MMO The Day Before.

Fntastic announced The Day Before back in 2021, and its striking reveal trailer helped propel it to the top of Steam’s most wishlisted games chart. Since then, though, it’s received two last-minute delays in rather bizarre circumstances – first, Fntastic suddenly announced it was switching development to Unreal Engine 5 a month before its initial June 2022 release date, setting launch back by a year, then at the End of January, with just two months to go before its revised launch date, the developer pulled the game’s Steam listing and announced another nine-month delay, this time blaming a trademark dispute.

The extremely limited amount of footage seen of The Day Before as all that played out only helped to fuel internet speculation the game was some sort of scam – suggestions Fantastic recently rebuffed, arguing, “We didn’t take a penny from people: no crowdfunding , no pre-orders, no donations. The game is fully funded by Mytona, one of the largest mobile publishers in the world, who checked the game’s build at every milestone per our contract.”

The Day Before — Official 10 Minutes Gameplay Trailer.

At the same time, Fntastic claimed it had initially been intending to release a 10-minute gameplay trailer before news of its trademark dispute surfaced – something it’s now opted to do anyway as negative chatter around the game continues to grow.

Unfortunately, the new gameplay trailer, which you’ll find above, isn’t perhaps the stunner Fntastic could do with right now, consisting largely of aimless, actionless meandering around The Day Before’s open-world city. There’s a brief look at the game’s crafting and weapon modification menus, and a handbag gets looted at one point, but there’s almost no gunplay beyond the occasional, overwhelming pop at a distant zombie or two.

All in all, it’s a pretty muted reappearance for The Day Before – and certainly less eye-catching than the brief snippet of RTX-enhanced gameplay shared last year – which perhaps won’t do much to assuage detractors. Still, with another nine months to go until The Day Before’s revised 10th November launch date arrives, there’s still time for Fantastic to start changing minds.