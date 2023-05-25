Home page World

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

The “zombie drug” xylazine, also known as “Tranq”, is flooding the drug market in the USA. Now Los Angeles is also badly affected.

Los Angeles – LA is fighting a new “zombie drug”. In the west coast metropolis of Los Angeles in the USA, the drug “Tranq” with the active ingredient xylazine causes frightening pictures. Consumers inject the substance. Skin and muscles can rot at untreated puncture sites. According to law enforcement officials, the drug, which causes its users to fall into a catatonic, zombie-like state, has escalated in popularity. Because of this, LA authorities launched a program in mid-April to determine the extent of the problem.

Los Angeles/USA: “Tranq” found in other illegal drugs

“It really disfigures people in a cruel way,” Bill Bodner, special agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration, told the network KTLA. The drug is also “probable that someone will stop breathing”. When you inject it, “it actually reduces blood flow.”

The Los Angeles County Health Department in California and the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) have issued alerts about the spread of xylazine – an animal tranquilizer. A crime lab found “Tranq” in other illegal drugs, such as fentanyl, seized by Los Angeles authorities. “In the Los Angeles area, we’re seeing xylazine as an additive in counterfeit fentanyl pills,” said DEA LA Field Division spokeswoman Nicole Nishida. Although other cities have been hit even harder, Trand is “worrying.”

Animal tranquilizer Xylazine as a drug – “Makes fentanyl even more deadly”

Xylazine is actually classified as legal by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) – but it is only intended for use in animals such as horses. However, it is unsafe for humans. In addition, xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl and other illegal drugs, increasing their potentially lethal effects. Of even greater concern, Narcan — a drug that reverses an opioid overdose — does not reverse a xylazine overdose.

Xylazine “makes the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. Fear is also rampant in Spain: There are increasing reports, especially from discotheques in Spain, that women are being pricked with needles.

Statistics show that the number of xylazine overdose deaths is increasing. For example, drug overdose deaths related to “Tranq” in Pennsylvania increased from 2 percent in 2015 to 26 percent in 2020.

Xylazine consumption in the USA is getting out of hand: “Only the military can still help”

While the full extent of xylazine use and overdose deaths is unknown, increasing use in LA is reported as indicating the rapid spread of the drug in the United States. Not only the streets of LA (and parts of Frankfurt) are lined with drug users. Recently, YouTuber Tyler Oliveria detailed the growing xylazine problem in an investigative piece about Kensington, Pennsylvania, a region he says is swamped by the drug. Oliveria’s video tour of the area shows the streets littered with used needles. Many of his interviewees say that using the military is the only way to improve the devastating situation in Kensington.

In LA, county officials are hoping the new pilot program to track xylazine will provide much-needed insight into how to combat this new and deadly threat emerging on the streets. (cgsc)