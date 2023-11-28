Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

The addictive substance fentanyl has also arrived in Germany. Experts warn of the possible consequences and call for measures to support those affected.

Frankfurt – Images from the streets of Frankfurt document people who are under the influence of a narcotic. The so-called “zombie drug” fentanyl has been making its rounds in Germany for several years. Its nickname derives from the slouching, hunched posture and uncoordinated movements that occur when consumed.

In 2023, the number of drug-related deaths in Germany reached a peak not seen in the past two decades. New York also recorded at least 3,026 deaths due to drug abuse last year. This corresponds to an increase of twelve percent compared to the previous year. Loud spektrum.de This increase is due to the use of fentanyl. Abuse of the drug is the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18 to 49.

The “zombie drug” fentanyl is also spreading in Germany. © Future Image/Imago

“Zombie drug” fentanyl is becoming increasingly widespread in Germany

Fentanyl is actually a drug used in anesthesia or cancer is used. It has a strong sedative effect and can be used as an injection, nasal spray or in patch form. Sometimes the drug is used consciously for its sedative effects, or it is mixed with other drugs, often without the user’s knowledge.

The addiction researcher Daniel Deimel warned in one interview with ntv: “Our fear is that with the increased use of synthetic opioids it could also lead to more drug emergencies and possibly more drug-related deaths.” Addiction experts are observing that synthetic substances are slowly making their way onto the European market. The difference with the opioid crisis in the USA is that there, highly potent opioids were administered in a medical context, which led to patients becoming dependent on the drugs.

Accidental ingestion poses the greatest threat. Synthetic substances such as fentanyl are increasingly being added to other drugs such as heroin. A mixture with just two milligrams of fentanyl can have a fatal effect. This dose is equivalent to no more than a few grains of salt.

Protective measures for those affected

In Germany, the situation could be defused by measures such as rapid tests in drug consumption rooms, according to addiction associations. In spring 2023, Deutsche Aidshilfe launched the “Rapid Fentanyl Tests” project, as part of which heroin can be tested for unknown substances in five federal states.

The release of naloxone, a nasal spray that can be used when breathing stops, could be helpful in emergencies. Addiction associations are calling for these measures to be implemented quickly in order to prevent the situation in Germany from worsening ntv reported. After the pandemic, drug use among young people has also increased again.

