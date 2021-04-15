Almost 8% of the Spanish automobile fleet, about 2.6 million vehicles, circulate without insurance, without ITV or without even being registered. A situation to which the Ministry of the Interior wants to solve, and for which it has introduced important modifications in the General Vehicle Regulations.

As stated in the BOE, Royal Decree 265/2021 establishes that the temporary cancellation of vehicles will have a maximum duration of one year. Once that period has expired, the vehicle will be in active condition again, unless the owner expresses his wish to keep it out of circulation by requesting successive extensions.

The extensions of the temporary withdrawal period They may be requested from the Traffic Headquarters a maximum of 2 months before the termination date of the temporary withdrawal.

Until now, there was no time limit for the temporary cancellation of the vehicle and this measure will serve to avoid the abusive use of the temporary cancellation that some workshops carried out in order to avoid the obligation to take a vehicle to an Authorized Treatment Center (CAT) at the end of its useful life.

Besides, the European Comission In a report, it urged the States to adopt measures “on the administrative procedures of temporary cancellations” and “the improvement of the knowledge of the information of the Vehicle Registry” that would avoid situations in which the vehicle did not end its useful life in a Authorized Treatment Center at the end of its useful life.

According Rafael Pardo, Managing Director of AEDRA (Spanish Association of Automobile Scrappers and Recycling), in Spain, in recent years, the number of temporary casualties has grown exponentially, which denotes that this figure is being used to scrap vehicles illegally while avoiding the payment of the corresponding road tax, «thereby producing damage not only to the Authorized Treatment Centers or CATs, which mostly represents AEDRA, but also the whole of society, which suffers from the decline in tax revenue ”. This practice also supposes, according to Pardo, “flagrant unfair competition and, above all, the lack of control derived from the dismantling of vehicles without respecting the slightest environmental treatment and praxis, and then putting parts and components on sale without quality control nor guarantee for the buyer, either private or professional ».

Since 2004, these types of casualties have doubled, from 60,982 to 132,459 in 2019.

ITV on cars declared ‘total loss’



Another novelty included in this Royal Decree is the obligation to pass an ITV inspection in those vehicles that have been declared a total loss by the insurance companies and in which, later, their owner intend to continue circulating with him or be transferred to another owner. This inspection must be passed after the declaration of the claim.

This measure aims, on the one hand, to ensure that after the accident the vehicle ccomplies with the technical conditions required to circulate and, on the other, provide transparency in the second-hand or second-hand vehicle market, providing the technical history of the vehicle to anyone interested in purchasing it.

In case you want transfer a vehicle to another country where it will be registered, the owner or another person who proves his ownership, once the vehicle has been canceled due to exportation or community transit, must materialize the vehicle’s departure from Spain within the following 3 months from the annotation of the withdrawal in the vehicle registry of the DGT. In the event that the three months are exceeded and there is evidence that the vehicle continues to circulate in Spain, it will be officially registered again in the General Registry of Vehicles of the DGT.

With the establishment of these 3 months between the request for the definitive cancellation in the Vehicle Registry and the effective departure of the vehicle from the country fictitious community traffic casualties are avoided that are communicated in order to evade tax obligations and the export of vehicles to other countries is improved.

Also, in the event that the vehicles to export are older than four years, from their date of first registration, or any vehicle that, after an accident or other cause, has suffered significant damage that may affect a security element, it will be required that before being deregistered definitive by transfer to another country, pass a technical inspection to verify that the vehicle that continues to meet the requirements to circulate on public roads and is not about the export of waste.

Legal cancellation for cars without insurance or ITV



Also expected as a novelty the possibility of recording ex officio the definitive deregistration of the vehicles, that have not been insured or have passed the ITV during the last ten years. The ex officio discharge will be recorded after a reasoned resolution of the Provincial Traffic Headquarters and it will guarantee, at a later time, the rehabilitation and putting into circulation of the vehicle if the owner of the same proves the existence of the same and the fulfillment of the requirements to obtain the circulation permit.

This measure will facilitate the communication by the Local Entities, of those vehicles that appear in the municipal censuses but that are not part of the circulating stock because they ceased to exist a long time ago.

The norm also contemplates the possibility that the Authorized Treatment Centers, with prior authorization from the DGT, cede the vehicles at the end of their useful life that have been permanently decommissioned to institutions dedicated to training, automotive research or for civil protection work or drills.

On the other hand, you can also request the rehabilitation of historic vehicles that have previously been decommissioned definitive, provided that it is proven that they have a special historical interest or uniqueness.

Finally, to help citizens identify the Authorized Treatment Centers (CAT) of the workshops that cannot decontaminate or scrap the vehicles, they will display a plaque that identifies them. Since 2013, said plate was regulated under the instruction of DGT,

Although the entry into force of the Royal Decree is the day after its publication, the second transitory provision, establishes that the competent public administrations will adopt their procedures and authorizations, as well as the documents of transfers to the provisions of this RD within a period of one year from its entry into force.