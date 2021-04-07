Zombie Army 4: Dead War It has become a leading game of today for being one of the games that will come to Xbox Game Pass in the current month of April. Best of all, this arrival coincides with another announcement that can be very important for many users of next-generation consoles. Zombie Army 4: Dead War confirms improvements for Xbox Series X / S and also for Playstation 5, and will do so this month.
For Xbox Game Pass subscribers who own an Xbox Series X / S, it can be an element to consider being able to enjoy an improved version that will be updated for free via Smart Delivery. Rebellion, after a year of waiting since the game’s launch, he wanted to announce these improvements at a time as auspicious as it was yesterday.
Zombie Army 4: Dead War confirms improvements for Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5, thus confirming that the game will offer improvements such as reduced loading times and visual improvements. These visual improvements are detailed as better resolutions and higher frame rates in all of them. They focus on explaining that both Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 will offer a upgraded version to 4K and 60fps. But going a little further, it is confirmed that in the case of the Microsoft console, another visual option is also established that prioritizes performance reaching 120fps at 1080p resolution.
The most accessible console of the new generation, Xbox Series S, will keep the 1080p with a frame rate of 60fps, also offering lower loading times. In all cases, reference is made to dynamic resolutions, so it will be necessary to see how they manage this aspect to see how they manage to keep those framerates stable. And we see that the Xbox Series X version has a bonus in that performance mode that will allow you to play at a much higher frame rate and that seems to have become a very useful resource to give a more fluid gaming experience.
Those who own Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be able to enjoy this update right now, because this update would already be available for all these consoles. Now, it is perfect for its arrival to Xbox Game Pass, because it will offer this improved version directly to Xbox Game Pass subscribers who have a new generation console.
