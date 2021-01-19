Developer Rebellion is bringing the second season of its undead shooter Zombie Army 4: Dead War to a close today, 19th January, with the launch of Dead Zeppelin, the third and final installment in its Death from Above story campaign.

Dead Zeppelin, which follows on from Season 2’s debut episode Damnation Valley in October and Alpine Blitz in December, sees players boarding an undead airship to thwart the zombie army’s evil plans. You can catch a glimpse of the ensuring carnage in the launch trailer below.

Season 2’s concluding campaign episode is accompanied by the usual selection of cosmetic items and weapon bundles, including the Night Ops Jun Outfit, Toxic Hazard Weapon Skins, Black Ice Weapon Skins, Horror Charms Pack, Buckets Headgear Pack, 7.65mm Polizeipistole Pistol Bundle, and Nagant M1895 Pistol Bundle – all available to purchase individually or included in Zombie Army 4’s Season Pass Two.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War – Dead Zeppelin trailer.

While Death from Above might now be complete, it doesn’t mark the end for Zombie Army 4’s post-launch additions. Last September, Rebellion announced it would follow Season 2 with a third season of content some time in 2021.

Rebellion hasn’t yet confirmed where Zombie Army 4 will be heading for its next season of undead slaughter, but expect a new campaign, new cosmetics, and, of course, another £ 29.99 season pass when it comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC later this year.