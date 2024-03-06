The universe of Zombicide: Black Plague transforms into a completely new gaming experience with the exciting launch of Plague Bearer: Dark Fantasy Roleplaying. Previously known as Dark Ages Chroniclesthe game has finally revealed its official title and logo, promising an intense and addictive experience.

In this realm where life has always been an uphill battle, darkness has not come with the Necromancers and their undead hordes; it has always been a constant presence. The known world has come to an end, giving way to a nocturnal landscape ruled by death and despair.

Plague Bearer It doesn't offer a game where you have to hide from zombies, but you will find yourself facing the apocalypse with courage, brandishing your sword and casting very powerful spells. Each survivor is called upon to travel between villages and castles overrun by zombies, desperately seeking anything that can prolong their existence in this distorted world.

Although hope seems like a distant memory, players are not alone. Together, there may be a chance to start again, defying death and building a future.

Survival strategies, tales of courage and encounters with terror await players. “Plague Bearer” offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in a dark fantasy gaming experience, combining the narrative richness of “Zombicide: Black Plague” with a compelling new look. Get ready for the apocalypse, because this time, there will be nowhere to hide.