On the new year, online food ordering app Jomato booked record orders. Zomato received 4,100 orders per minute on New Year’s Eve, the highest record ever. Due to the night curfew in many states amid the Kovid-19 epidemic, people ordered food through Zomato.

Jomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal gave information about these orders via tweet. In these tweets, he also told about the total value of the order and how much pressure was put on his team to fulfill these orders.