the anime of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead debuted with a recently born studio. BUG FILMS opened its doors with this series, however, although the cleanliness of its work on canvas is excellent, something else happens with the release dates of each episode, which had incessant pauses from the beginning.

Not much more information is given other than that, in general, there are things unresolved. Nevertheless, It is easy to think that production still has things to organize and fix.

On the other hand, It would be a lie to say that the studio is completely new, its director Hiroaki Kojima previously worked for OLM Produced by Major 2nd and Komi-san wa, Komyushō desu. However, his now independent and smaller production company faces several obstacles to finish adapting Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead as it should.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead It is a story with a lot of potential and attracted a large audience from the beginning. It’s a shame that everything stops.

At the moment It was reported on official social networks that episodes number 10, 11 and 12 do not have a release date; There should be a more formal statement in the coming days.

It looks like Akira Tendou will give Tokyo’s zombie apocalypse a break.

How many chapters does Zom 100 have?

Currently, the manga Zom 100 has collected twelve volumes of manga. The translation, editing and distribution license of the work in Spanish is the responsibility of Panini.

The anime episodes are available on Crunchyroll and Netflixit should be noted that the series had a couple of recap episodes that are not available on either platform.

