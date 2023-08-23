













Zom 100 will have another delay, this time for its episode 8









zombie 100 had a delay with its fourth episode and now it is announced again that the eighth chapter will not arrive on the scheduled date, but we will be able to see it until September 17, 2023. The anime began airing on July 9.

In addition, both episode number ten and twelve do not have a confirmed release date.

For its part, the delivery of manga currently gathers 13 manga volumes. The anime adaptation has the following production team:

Director: Kazuki Kawagoe (Komi Can’t Communicate, Beyblade Burst).

Screenplay: Hiroshi Seko (Shingeki no Kyoujin, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Mob Psycho 100, Vinland Saga, Gurren Lagann).

Music: Makoto Miyazaki (One Punch Man, Spy x Family).

Source: BUG FILMS

What is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead about?

Akira Tendo is a young man who has just started working in a company, he will face a suffocating and aggressive industry, however, due to his need and ideology of duty, he will stay at his job.

Everything will change when a zombie apocalypse destroys Tokyo. From that moment on, a new Akira will be born. and will value their time in the world differently.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is available on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. The live action that has many differences with the anime is only available on Netflix.

