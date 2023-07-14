Based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso (Alice in Borderlands) and illustrated by Kotaro Takata (I Am Sherlock), Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is the top anime of this summer season. It is a zombie-themed horror comedy brought to life by the studio Bug Films and debuted in Japan – and in simulcast in the rest of the world – in the month of July of this 2023. But where is it possible to see the Zom 100 anime in sub ita?

Protagonist of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Zonbi ni Naru made ni Shitai 100 no Koto in the original) is the twenty-four year old Akira Tendo, a highly exploited employee of a company who realizes his own bad routine and a meaningless life. However, azombie apocalypse hits tokyo city and all its inhabitants. The world is definitely upside down, but instead of succumbing to despair, Akira finally sees the opportunity he’s been hoping for: to live to the fullest and break his fall into an endless tunnel. So he decides to draw up a list of everything he wants to do before he dies.

With very attractive premises for a zombie-themed series, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead at the moment it has only one episode broadcast at home and also visible for us Italians with subtitles in our language. But where is it possible to follow this anime series hand in hand with Japan? To do this, all you need to do is subscribe to Crunchyroll, the streaming platform dedicated to the world of anime that makes the simulcast its spearhead. You can find the first episode of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Deadcalled Akira of the Deadfollowing this link.

The manga of Zoom 100 is available in Italy under the label J-POP Manga with the title of “Zombie 100: One Hundred Things to Do Before You Don’t Die” and currently consists of 12 volumes. Here’s how the publisher describes the synopsis of the manga: “After spending difficult years as a real slave in a company that exploits him, Akira keeps watching zombie movies with dull and envious eyes: surviving a zombie apocalypse would be better than his current days!”.