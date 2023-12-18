













Zom 100: The finale finally has a date and we tell you where you can see it | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









In the case of the first, it only corresponds to the United States and a few countries. On the other hand, the second and third have worldwide coverage, so there is no excuse to miss the closure of this story in the form of the final three episodes.

On December 25, episodes 10, 11 and 12 of Zom 100: Bucket List of Dead. In order to remind fans of its release, a new poster in the Christmas spirit is available.

We recommend: Zom 100: What character would you be according to your personality?

Very appropriate for the season, although it must be said that the theme of these episodes has nothing to do with the holidays. In reality, this part of the story takes place in a farming village far from the world.

Fountain: BUG FILMS.

That's where Akira Tendo arrives accompanied by Shizuka Mikazuki, Kenichiro Ryuuzaki and Beatrix Amerhauser. The idea was to visit Akira's parents, and it happened.

Many other people have managed to take refuge in this place, but some of them are unbalanced and plan the downfall of everyone.

So the closing of the anime Zom 100: Bucket List of Dead It promises a lot of emotions but could still have a good dose of drama.

Originally this anime was supposed to end in the summer season this year. However, BUG FILMS, which is the studio in charge, faced production problems.

This company is made up of former employees of OLM, the studio that makes the Pokémon anime.

Fountain: BUG FILMS.

It seems that they thought they could make it on their own but after the first episodes of Zom 100: Bucket List of Dead everything went downhill. Let's see if they close in the best possible way.

Apart from Zom 100: Bucket List of Dead We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)