













Zom 100 now delays its fifth episode, this week there will be a summary









Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead premiered on July 9, 2023 in the summer season. The anime is an adaptation of the manga written by Haro Aso (Alice in Borderland) and illustrated by Koutaro Takata (I am Sherlock).

Chapter number four had a delay one day for the different platforms; Although the fifth episode is not considered a direct postponement, it is true that we must wait a bit for the story to move forward.

The anime production team:

Director: Kazuki Kawagoe (Komi Can’t Communicate).

(Komi Can’t Communicate). Director’s assistant: hanako ueda (Summer Time Rendering).

(Summer Time Rendering). Series Composer: Hiroshi Seko (Chainsaw Man).

(Chainsaw Man). Character designer: Kii Tanaka (Pride of Orange).

(Pride of Orange). animation director: Junpei Fukuchi (Summer).

In charge of production is BUG FILMS while SHAFT only assists the debuting company.

Source: BUG FILMS

voice cast of zombie 100:

shuichiou umeda (Thousands of Mashle) as Akira Tendo.

(Thousands of Mashle) as Akira Tendo. Tomori Kusunoki (Makima of Chainsaw Man) as Shizuka Mikazuki.

(Makima of Chainsaw Man) as Shizuka Mikazuki. makoto furukawa (Saitama from One Punch Man) like Kenichirō.

(Saitama from One Punch Man) like Kenichirō. Minami Takahashi (J-Pop idol) as Beatrix.

What is Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead about?

Here is the official synopsis:

“In a trash-filled apartment, 24-year-old Akira Tendo watches a zombie movie with lifeless, envious eyes. After spending three hard years in a sweatshop in Japan, his spirit is broken. He can’t even muster the courage to confess his feelings to his beautiful co-worker Ohtori. Then one morning, he finds that the whole town is full of zombies, and even though he’s running for his life, Akira has never felt more alive!

zombie 100 It is considered a comedy that focuses on the ideology of the absurdwhile creating a space to reflect on contemporary work.

