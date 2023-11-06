













Zom 100 It was potentially the jewel anime of the summer 2023 season. However, the multiple problems with the release of its chapters delayed its serialization for too long. This caused a lot of conflict for fans.

However, finally, BUG FILMS, its animation studio, reported that On December 25, the last three episodes of Zom 100 will be released, and best of all, consecutively.

In other words, we will have a final marathon of the series. In addition, it was announced that the anime will be distributed to other platforms starting that same day. Although depending on where you are, you could see the chapters until December 26.

Until now, Zom 100 hasn’t mentioned anything about a second season.

Where can I watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead?

The first season of Zom 100: Bucket list of the Dead is available on both Crunchyroll and Netflix. However, the live-action adaptation is only available on the Netflix platform.

Due to delays, even though it was a summer 2023 installment, the anime continues to air in the middle of the fall season. It currently has nine chapters on the platforms, the precise date on which they could arrive on Netflix and Crunchyroll LATAM is unknown, in view of the dynamics of the delivery of the summary episodes.

