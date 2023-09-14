He anime ‘Zom 100’, which is based on the manga titled ‘Zombie ni Naru made ni Shitai 100 no Koto’, written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, became the public’s favorite in a very short time, and became increasingly famous among connoisseurs of the genre. However, the constant delays in its chapters, whether due to causes of the production itself or beyond it, caused a lot of inconvenience on the part of its followers, who, despite the inconveniences, faithfully follow the fun story about a zombie apocalypse.

To know more details about the number of chapters that the first installment of the anime will have, continue reading this note, in which we tell you all the details about its final stretch.

How many episodes does season 1 of ‘Zom 100’ have?

The first season of the anime ‘Zom 100: bucket list of the dead’ It will have 12 episodes, of which 7 have already come to light. In them, we have been able to learn the story of Akira, who, after working for several years in a place that does not make him happy, knows complete happiness when he learns that his city was devastated by a zombie apocalypse, therefore, he no longer You have reasons to continue working. From that moment on, Akira will meet many people and different challenges, with which he will have to deal in order to survive.

A zombie apocalypse hits the city and the protagonists must flee to survive. Photo: BUG FILMS

When does chapter 8 of ‘Zom 100’ come out?

After a pause in the broadcast of its episodes, which was previously scheduled, ‘Zom 100’ will return with its eighth episode on Sunday September 17. It is expected that, taking into account that there is little left to finish the season, there will be no more delays in the launch of the remaining chapters, which already have a date for their respective premieres:

September 17: Chapter 8

September 24: Chapter 9

October 1: Chapter 10

October 8: Chapter 11

October 15: chapter 12.

Where to watch ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE?

The anime can be seen in its entirety on platforms such asNetflixandCrunchyroll. It is important to remember that the fifth chapter will be, like all the previous ones, transmitted in simulcast on both websites. Likewise, it will be broadcast at the same time as what is broadcast in Japan. In order to watch the series you must have an account on any of the platforms. If you don’t have one, you can subscribe by choosing the plan that best suits your needs.

In case you want to watch ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE and for FREE, you can do so on unofficial pages such as AnimeFenix, AnimeFLV, JKAnime, AnimeID, etc.; However, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

