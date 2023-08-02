













Zom 100: How many chapters does the series have? How often does a new one come out?









It was reported that the first season of zombie 100 It will only have 12 chapters in its summer 2023 installment. The episodes are available on two streaming service platforms: Netflix and Crunchyroll.

You can expect a new chapter every Sunday. The next chapter would be coming to the platforms on August 6, 2023, it was announced that it will be a recap episode.

What time does Zom 100 come out?

​​Mexico: 3:00 AM

Columbia: 4:00 AM

Peru: 4:00 AM

Ecuador: 4:00 AM

Guatemala: 3:00 AM

Honduras: 3:00 AM

Venezuela: 5:00 AM

Paraguay: 5:00 AM

Bolivia: 5:00 AM

Argentina: 6:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Uruguay: 6:00 AM

Where can I watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead?

Netflix and Crunchyroll have the distribution license in LATAM. Netflix also has the live action of the story available.

The live action premiered on August 3 and has the following cast:

eiji akaso (Kamen Raider, Cherry Magic!) as Akira Tendo.

(Kamen Raider, Cherry Magic!) as Akira Tendo. mai shiraishi (bad boys) as Shizuka Mikadzuki.

(bad boys) as Shizuka Mikadzuki. Shuntaro Yanagi (Tokyo Alice, Alice in Borderland) as Kenichiro “Kencho” Ryuzaki.

(Tokyo Alice, Alice in Borderland) as Kenichiro “Kencho” Ryuzaki. Kazuki Kitamura (Kill Bill, Last winter, we parted) as Gonzō Kosugi.

(Kill Bill, Last winter, we parted) as Gonzō Kosugi. This installment of Zom 100 lasts for two hours and nine minutes.

