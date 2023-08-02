It was reported that the first season of zombie 100 It will only have 12 chapters in its summer 2023 installment. The episodes are available on two streaming service platforms: Netflix and Crunchyroll.
You can expect a new chapter every Sunday. The next chapter would be coming to the platforms on August 6, 2023, it was announced that it will be a recap episode.
What time does Zom 100 come out?
- Mexico: 3:00 AM
- Columbia: 4:00 AM
- Peru: 4:00 AM
- Ecuador: 4:00 AM
- Guatemala: 3:00 AM
- Honduras: 3:00 AM
- Venezuela: 5:00 AM
- Paraguay: 5:00 AM
- Bolivia: 5:00 AM
- Argentina: 6:00 AM
- Chile: 5:00 AM
- Uruguay: 6:00 AM
Where can I watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead?
Netflix and Crunchyroll have the distribution license in LATAM. Netflix also has the live action of the story available.
The live action premiered on August 3 and has the following cast:
- eiji akaso (Kamen Raider, Cherry Magic!) as Akira Tendo.
- mai shiraishi (bad boys) as Shizuka Mikadzuki.
- Shuntaro Yanagi (Tokyo Alice, Alice in Borderland) as Kenichiro “Kencho” Ryuzaki.
- Kazuki Kitamura (Kill Bill, Last winter, we parted) as Gonzō Kosugi.
- This installment of Zom 100 lasts for two hours and nine minutes.
