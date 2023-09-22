













Zom 100: Episode 9 will also have delays on streaming services | TierraGamer









That was what the series’ official website and Twitter account shared. The ninth episode will air in Japan on September 24 starting at 5:00 pm JST. However, in some video on demand services this will not be the case.

Especially those who distribute and locate Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead in the West. Luckily, this delay will only be 24 hours, so Sunday’s broadcast will move to Monday, September 25.

We recommend: Zom 100: What character would you be according to your personality?

This applies to platforms like Hulu, which broadcasts this anime in the United States, as well as Netflix and Crunchyroll, which is where it is available in Latin America and other countries. So you need to be patient.

Fountain: BUG FILMS.

As we mentioned at the beginning, the anime Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead has suffered constant delays. The fourth episode had a delay similar to that of the ninth.

At least it’s not at the level of what happened with the sixth episode, which took a full week to air.

Instead of leaving on August 20, he ended up leaving on the 27th of the month mentioned before. These changes in the anime’s broadcast explain a certain situation that will happen soon.

What happens is that episodes 10 to 12 Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead They don’t have release dates.

BUG FILMS, which is the company in charge of this animated adaptation of the manga by Haro Aso and Kotaro Takata, is having trouble adjusting its work to the publication schedule on television and video services.

Fountain: BUG FILMS.

This is the studio’s first anime and may be the reason it has trouble sticking to a work schedule.

Apart from Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)