Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead premiered on July 9, 2023, and so far he has three delays in the scheduling of his animeplus two chapters that function only as a summary of the story.

Episode 7 was scheduled to be released on September 3, 2023, but it will arrive a day after it was scheduled, in other words, will be released on Monday, September 4.

The schedule is as follows:

September 10: compilation of episodes (1 to 7).

September 17: chapter 8.

September 24: chapter 9.

It was reported on social networks that the delay has to do with production. Below is the message:

“Regarding Episode 7, which is scheduled to air on September 3 (Sunday), we are sorry to inform you that the launch on some services will be delayed due to production reasons.

Each service, which typically releases episodes every Sunday […]it will start the rollout gradually from […] September 4 (Monday). For detailed information, please consult the respective service.

We sincerely apologize for keeping you waiting, and we appreciate your understanding and patience. […]”.

The anime is already halfway through its batch of chapters scheduled for its first installment. Hopefully from now on there will be no more setbacks.

Where can I watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead?

Twelve chapters of the anime series were announced. The live-action installment and the anime are available on Netflix; For its part, the anime installment is also in the Crunchyroll repertoire.

