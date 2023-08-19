The anime ‘Zom 100: bucket list of the dead’, also known by its original Japanese name, ‘Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru made ni Shitai 100 no Koto’, has issued only five chapters and has already been involved in many controversies due to the delay of several of its episodes. Initially, part 4 was delayed by just one day; However, what worried the fans was what happened with the fifth chapter, which took a week to arrive, which set off the alarm for a possible cancellation, something that will be repeated this time, since the new episode it will also be delayed.

Do you want to know when you can enjoy the new adventures of Akira Tendo? In the following note we will give you all the complete information.

When does chapter 6 of ‘Zom 100’ premiere?

The new episode of the anime, which is based on the manga of the same name written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotarō Takataand that it was going to see the light on August 20, now the Sunday August 27, 2023. However, unlike the other delays, this time it is due to matters unrelated to the series, since, at the time of its programming, Japanese television will broadcast the broadcast of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Because of this, fans should no longer worry about the latent rumors of a possible cancellation, which are getting stronger with the delay announcements of their chapters. Now it only remains to hope that the future parts of the anime can arrive without further delay.

What time will episode 6 of ‘Zom 100’ premiere?

Chapter 6 of the series, which is under the direction of Kazuki Kawagoe, will be released in Peru at 4.00 am of the aforementioned date. In case you are not in the country, here is a list of opening hours in other Latin American countries and in Spain:

Mexico: 3:00 a.m.

Colombia: 4.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 5:00 a.m.

Chile: 6.00 a.m.

Argentina: 6.00 a.m.

Spain: 11:00 a.m.

Where to see the sixth chapter of ‘Zom 100’?

The anime, which will have a total of 12 episodescan be seen in its entirety on platforms such as Netflix and crunchyroll. The latter dubbed the first episode of the series into Spanish. It should be remembered that the fifth chapter will be, as well as all the previous ones, transmitted in simulcast by both websitesgoing hand in hand with what is spread in Japan.

In case you want to see ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE and FREE, you can do it on unofficial pages like AnimeFenix, AnimeFLV, JKAnime, AnimeID, etc.; however, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content, you will have to access them at your own risk.

What is ‘Zom 100’ about?

“Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. He lives in an apartment full of junk, his salary is abysmal and he can’t even work up the courage to confess his love to his beautiful coworker.

But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live on his own. Now Akira is on a mission to complete all 100 items on his wish list before…, well, die, ”says the official synopsis for ‘Zom 100’.

What are the characters of ‘Zom 100’?