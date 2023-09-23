‘Zom 100’, an anime that has aroused public fury for its exciting plot about a zombie apocalypse, will once again delay the premiere of one of its chapters. This series based on the manga written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata began airing in July 2023 and, despite confirming that it will only have 12 episodes, it is not known when the end will be, since the pauses in its transmission will continue. .

However, the wait for chapter 9 will not be long, so here we will tell you all the details so that you know the exact release date and do not miss anything from the ‘Zom 100’ anime.

What time does episode 9 of ‘Zom 100’ premiere?

Chapter 9 of ‘Zom 100’ will be released at 4.00 am in Peru on Monday, September 25, 2023. Despite the constant changes in the release day of its episodes, there are no changes in the schedule of its premieres. In case you live in another Latin American country or in Spain, below we will leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico: 3.00 am

Colombia: 4.00 am

Ecuador: 4.00 am

Venezuela: 5.00 am

Chile: 6.00 am

Argentina: 6.00 am

Spain: 11.00 am

Where to watch chapter 9 of ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE?

The anime ‘Zom 100’directed by Kazuki Kawagoe and which will have a total of 12 episodes, can be seen ONLINE on the platforms Netflix and Crunchyroll. As usual, chapter 9 of the adventures of Akira Tendo, as well as the previous ones, will also be broadcast in simulcast on both streaming services, at the same time as what will be broadcast in Japan.

Akira Tendo is the protagonist of ‘Zom 100’. Photo: BUG FILMS

Who are the main characters of ‘Zom 100’?

Akira Tendo

Shizuka Mikazuki

Beatriz Amerhauser

Kenichiro Ryuuzaki

Saori Ootori

Kanta Hagurashi

Teruo Tendo

Akiko Tendo.

