‘Zom 100’ is definitely one of the surprises of the moment in the world of anime, since, despite having only 7 episodes broadcast, it was able to instantly get a large number of fans, who are trapped with the story based on the homonymous manga created by Haro Aso. However, the constant delays in the release of their episodes caused many fans to lose patience and demand regular releases.

And, in the case of its chapter 8, it will not be the exception, so in the following note we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss a single detail of its launch.

When does chapter 8 of ‘Zom 100’ premiere?

The delays in the broadcast of the episodes of ‘Zom 100’ have been constant, and this time will not be the exception, since chapter 8 of the anime will premiere on Sunday, September 17. However, contrary to what many followers may think regarding a possible cancellation, this delay is scheduled, since, in its replacement, on Sunday the 10th of this month, the recap of the first 7 episodes will be posted.

The first season of ‘Zom 100’ will have a total of 12 episodes. Photo: Netflix See also The incorporation of women into the video game sector improves after seven years of stagnation

Next, we leave you the official schedule of the next episodes of ‘Zom 100’:

September 4: Chapter 7

September 10: Recap of the first 7 episodes

September 17: Chapter 8

September 24: chapter 9.

The premiere of episodes 10, 11 and 12 will be announced later.

What time to see episode 8 of ‘Zom 100’?

Under the direction of Kazuki Kawagoe, the Chapter 7 of ‘Zom 100’ will premiere in Peru at 4:00 am of the aforementioned date. In case you are not in the country, here is a list of opening hours in other Latin American countries and in Spain:

Mexico: 3:00 a.m.

Colombia: 4.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 5.00 a.m.

Chile: 6.00 a.m.

Argentina: 6.00 a.m.

Spain: 11:00 a.m.

Where to see ‘Zom 100’ chapter 8 ONLINE?

The anime, which will have a total of 12 episodes, can be seen in its entirety on platforms such as Netflix and crunchyroll. The latter dubbed the first episode of the series into Spanish. It is important to remember that the fifth chapter will be, as well as all the previous ones, broadcast in simulcast on both websites. Likewise, it will be issued at the same time as what is broadcast in Japan.

In case you want to see ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE and FREE, you can do it on unofficial pages like AnimeFenix, AnimeFLV, JKAnime, AnimeID, etc.; however, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content, you will have to access them at your own risk.

What is ‘Zom 100’ about?

“Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving for a soul-crushing company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. He lives in an apartment littered with junk, his salary is abysmal and he can’t even work up the courage to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker,” the review stated.

“But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live on his own. Now Akira is on a mission to complete all 100 items on his wish list before…well, dying,” the film ends. Official synopsis of ‘Zom 100’.