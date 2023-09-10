‘Zom 100’ will once again delay its usual programming, so fans will have to wait to see the continuation of Akira’s adventures. However, this brief pause is not due to any problem with the anime, but was already planned by the creators, since it is due to the fact that they will broadcast a special episode prior to the premiere of chapter 8 of ‘Zom 100’. If you want more details, keep reading this note and you will know when to watch the new episode.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Zom 100’, chapter 7: what time does the new episode of the ONLINE anime premiere?

When is episode 8 of ‘Zom 100’ released?

‘Zom 100’which is under the direction ofKazuki Kawagoewill premiere its chapter 8 onSunday September 17, 2023, as reported through the anime’s official pages. This change is due to a special that was scheduled for this Sunday, September 10, in which a compilation of the first seven episodes of the anime can be seen.

Akira is the main character of ‘Zom 100’. Photo: BUG FILMS

What time to watch episode 8 of ‘Zom 100’?

The special episode of the anime will premiere in Peru at 4.00 amon Sunday, September 10, at the same time as episode 8 of ‘Zom 100’ will be broadcast on the 17th of this month. In case you are not in the country, below you will find a list of the premiere times in other Latin American countries and in Spain:

Mexico: 3.00 am

Colombia: 4.00 am

Venezuela: 5.00 am

Chile: 6.00 am

Argentina: 6.00 am

Spain: 11.00 am

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Zom 100’, chapter 6 ONLINE PREMIERE: when and where to watch the new episode of the anime?

Where to watch ‘Zom 100’, chapter 8, ONLINE?

The anime ‘Zom 100’, which will have a total of 12 episodes, can be seen online on the platformsNetflixandcrunchyroll. In both streaming services you can watch the episodes dubbed into Spanish. It is important to remember that episode 8 will, like all the previous ones, be broadcast in simulcast on both websites. Likewise, it will be broadcast at the same time as what is broadcast in Japan.

#Zom #chapter #PREMIERE #time #premiere #watch