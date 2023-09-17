One of the latest surprises in the world of anime was ‘Zom 100’, a series based on the manga written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, which captivated many fans around the world with its crazy story about an apocalypse. zombie. This plot made its legion of fans grow more and more as the chapters passed; However, it had many problems during its broadcasts, which caused delays or postponements that made its fans desperate.

And, although the release date of chapter 8 had been officially announced, it will once again be delayed. Stay tuned for the next note, in which we will tell you everything about the launch of the new chapter of ‘Zom 100: bucket list of the dead’.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Zom 100’ chapter 8: release date, schedules and where to watch the anime ONLINE

What time does ‘Zom 100’ episode 8 come out?

Despite what was initially reported, episode 8 of ‘Zom 100’ It will NO longer be released on Sunday, September 17, but will do so a day later, that is, on Monday, September 18, 2023. This new chapter will premiere in Peru at 4.00 am; However, in case you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, we leave you the launch times.

Mexico: 3.00 am

Colombia: 4.00 am

Ecuador: 4.00 am

Venezuela: 5.00 am

Chile: 6.00 am

Argentina: 6.00 am

Spain: 11.00 am

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Zom 100’: how many episodes will season 1 of the popular anime have?

Where to watch ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE?

The anime, which is under the direction of Kazuki Kawagoeand will have a total of 12 episodescan be seen completely on platforms such as Netflix and Crunchyroll. It is important to remember that the eighth chapter will be, like all the previous ones, transmitted in simulcast on both websites. Likewise, it will be broadcast at the same time as what is broadcast in Japan.

Where to watch ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

However, if you want to see ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE and FREE, you can do it on unofficial pages such as AnimeFenix, AnimeFLV, JKAnime, AnimeID, etc.; However, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content, you will have to enter them at your own risk.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Zom 100’ chapter 8: what time does it premiere and where to watch the anime ONLINE FOR FREE?

What is ‘Zom 100: bucket list of the dead’ about?

“Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving for a soul-crushing company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. He lives in a trash-filled apartment, his salary is abysmal and he can’t even muster the courage to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker,” the review states.

The delays in the broadcasts of the episodes of ‘Zom 100’ could be prolonged for the remainder of the season. Photo: Netflix

“But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his city, it gives him the push he needs to live on his own. Now Akira is on a mission to complete the 100 items on his bucket list before… well, dying,” the synopsis concludes. ‘Zom 100’ official.

#Zom #chapter #PREMIERE #time #watch #anime #ONLINE