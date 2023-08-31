One of the anime that has caused a sensation in recent times is ‘Zom 100’. It is a crazy story that tells the adventures of Akira, a young man who is unhappy in the job he has until he is faced with the reality that the world is being attacked by a zombie apocalypse. Ironically, this causes much happiness in the protagonist, who realizes that he no longer has to go to his work center. Unfortunately, fans have been affected by the many delays to the series, but that seems to be about to end.

Do you want to know when the new episode of ‘zom 100’? In the following note, we will tell you everything that is known about its launch so that you do not miss any detail.

When does chapter 7 of ‘Zom 100’ premiere?

After several delays for the releases of the previous chapters, which occurred due to personal issues and foreign to the series, the seventh chapter of ‘Zom 100’ will arrive as scheduled and will premiere on Sunday, September 3, 2023. However, as reported by the anime’s official Twitter account, fans will have to wait one more week to see the next episode (the eighth), which will be released on the 17th of the same month.

Next, we leave you the official schedule of the next episodes of ‘Zom 100’:

September 3: Chapter 7

September 10: Recap of the first 7 episodes

September 17: Chapter 8

September 24: chapter 9.

The premiere of episodes 10, 11 and 12 will be announced later.

What time to see episode 7 of ‘Zom 100’?

Under the direction of Kazuki Kawagoe, theChapter 7 of ‘Zom 100’ will premiere in Peru at 4:00 amof the aforementioned date. In case you are not in the country, here is a list of opening hours in other Latin American countries and in Spain:

Mexico: 3:00 a.m.

Colombia: 4.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 5.00 a.m.

Chile: 6.00 a.m.

Argentina: 6.00 a.m.

Spain: 11:00 a.m.

Where to see ‘Zom 100’ chapter 7 ONLINE?

The anime, which will have a total of 12 episodes, can be seen in its entirety on platforms such asNetflixandcrunchyroll. The latter dubbed the first episode of the series into Spanish. It is important to remember that the fifth chapter will be, as well as all the previous ones, broadcast in simulcast on both websites. Likewise, it will be issued at the same time as what is broadcast in Japan.

The first season of ‘Zom 100’ will only have 12 episodes. Photo: BUG FILMS

In case you want to see ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE and FREE, you can do it on unofficial pages like AnimeFenix, AnimeFLV, JKAnime, AnimeID, etc.; however, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content, you will have to access them at your own risk.

What is ‘Zom 100’ about?

“Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving for a soul-crushing company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. He lives in an apartment littered with junk, his salary is abysmal and he can’t even work up the courage to confess his love to his beautiful co-worker,” the review stated.

“But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live on his own. Now Akira is on a mission to complete all 100 items on his wish list before…well, dying,” the film ends. Official synopsis of ‘Zom 100’.

