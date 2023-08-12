The wait is over! ‘Zom 100: bucket list of the dead’, or ‘Zom 100: Zombie ni Naru made ni Shitai 100 no Koto’, by its name in Japanese, anime based on the manga created by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata, will return with a new episode after two long weeks, in which fans were anxious to know how the story of the zombie apocalypse that has captivated the whole world will continue.

When does chapter 5 of ‘Zom 100’ premiere?

The new episode of the anime, which began airing in July this year, will return on Sunday August 13, 2023 after several delays, which worried all the fans, who feared a probable cancellation. These concerns arose from the previous chapter, which also suffered a delay, although it was only a day. However, this time the question was greater, since it had to wait two weeks for the release of episode 5.

What time does the fifth episode of ‘Zom 100’ premiere?

Chapter 5 of the series, which is under the direction of Kazuki Kawagoe, will be released in Peru at 4.00 am of the aforementioned date. In case you are not in the country, here we will leave you a list of opening hours as a reference in other Latin American countries and in Spain:

Mexico: 3:00 a.m.

Colombia: 4.00 a.m.

Venezuela: 5.00 a.m.

Chile: 6.00 a.m.

Argentina: 6.00 a.m.

Spain: 11:00 a.m.

Where to see the new chapter of ‘Zom 100’?

The anime,which will have a total of 12 episodescan be seen in its entirety on platforms such asNetflixandcrunchyroll, the latter being which dubbed the first episode of the series into Spanish. It should be remembered that the fifth chapter will be, as well as all the previous ones, simulcast on both websites, keeping pace with what is disseminated in Japan.

The story centers on Akira, who is happy about the start of the zombie apocalypse. Photo: BUG FILMS

In case you want to see ‘Zom 100’ ONLINE and FREE, you can do it on unofficial pages like AnimeFenix, AnimeFLV, JKAnime, AnimeID, etc.; however, as these are websites dedicated to piracy and the unauthorized dissemination of this type of content, you will have to access them at your own risk.

What is ‘Zom 100’ about?

“Surviving a zombie apocalypse beats being a wage slave any day! After spending years slaving away for a soul-crushing company, Akira’s life has lost its luster. He lives in an apartment full of junk, his salary is abysmal and he can’t even work up the courage to confess his love to his beautiful coworker.

But when a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives him the push he needs to live on his own. Now Akira is on a mission to complete all 100 of his wish list items before he… well, die,” the official synopsis for ‘Zom 100’ notes.

What are the characters of ‘Zom 100’?

Akira Tendo

Shizuka Mikadzuki

Kenichiro Ryuuzaki

Beatrix Amerhauser

gonzo kosugi

