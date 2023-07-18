













Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead – Where to watch and how often the new chapter comes out







Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is the manga work written by Haro Aso and illustrated by Kotaro Takata. It has been printed in Shogakukan’s Sunday GX Comics since October 2018. It belongs to the seinen demographic. It currently has thirteen manga volumes.

Its anime adaptation is in charge of BUG FILMS, with the direction of Kazuki Kawagoe (Komi Can’t Communicate, Beyblade Burst), with the script by Hiroshi Seko (Shingeki no Kyoujin, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, Mob Psycho 100, Vinland Saga, Gurren Lagann) and music by Makoto Miyazaki (One Punch Man, Spy x Family).

Source: BUG FILMS

It was announced that the anime of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead You will get only twelve episodes in this season. It is a delivery full of saturated coloration and focuses on a current controversial issue: the absurd and the transience of life.

Akira Tendo, our protagonist suffered the world of work in an over optimistic and constant way. Neverthelessa zombie apocalypse will free you from the expectations of capitalist society and start a new life that you accept as limited and because of this he enjoys it in a particular way.

Akira’s new perspective will invite you to rethink your daily decisions in a refreshing way, in addition to forcing you to face the expiration of life.

We recommend: Top 5: Most disturbing anime scenes

Where can I watch Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead?

The delivery in simulcast format is available on Netflix and on Crunchyroll. It should be noted that the live action adaptation is also available on Netflix.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead it premiered on July 9, 2023, so we can expect new chapters every Sunday.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 32 times, 32 visits today)