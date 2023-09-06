













Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead – Where to read the manga?









The manga has its difficulties to be read online, legally and in Spanish. zombie 100 is available for online reading only through VIZ (but VPN is required, due to region lock).

On the other hand, the manga of zombie 100 in printed format and in Spanish it is licensed by Panini, however, it is not yet published or printed in Mexico. Nevertheless, the numbers can be obtained through Amazon Mexico.

Remember that, in addition to that, it is not the only option to achieve it, there are small micro companies that can help you import the numbers. Of course, Amazon’s way is the safest.

Source: BUG FILMS

zombie 100 follows the story of Akira Tendo, a young graduate who faces a ruthless world of work. However, suddenly and for no apparent reason, a virus will hit the world and turn everyone into zombies. Thanks to this, Akira will be forced to live as he wishes, in the middle of the apocalypse he will decide to fulfill all his dreams before dying.

We recommend you: Zom 100: Bucket list of the Dead, when the anime also projects dehumanizing capitalism

Where to see Zom 100: List Of The Dead?

Currently, the anime series is streaming on both Netflix and Crunchyroll, However, it is worth mentioning that the two summary chapters are not available on any of the platforms, so there are only seven episodes.

On the other hand, the live-action adaptation of zombie 100 It is only available on Netflix. It is a delivery of just over two hours and adapts up to chapter five of the anime. However, it completely changes the facts towards the end.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 28 times, 28 visits today)