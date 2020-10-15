This tunnel is extremely important for the army as well as the general public. On completion of this, the connectivity of Ladakh with Kashmir Valley will be maintained in all seasons.

How the plan was made, tender and what is the location

The foundation of this tunnel was laid in May 2018 itself. But IL&FS, which received the tender, went bankrupt. After that Megha Engineering of Hyderabad got the contract for Rs 4,509.5 crore. The government claims that it will save Rs 3,835 crore through remodeling of the project. The estimated cost of the entire project is Rs 6,808.63 crore. This tunnel will be built at an altitude of about 3,000 meters below the Zojila pass. Its location will be in NH-1 (Srinagar-Leh).