Mexico's cultural scene faces a moment of sadness after the announcement of the death of Zoila Quiñones this March 24th. At 83 years old, the actress, revered for her excellent career in television, film and theater, leaves a void in the field of national entertainment. Confirmed by various media and followers of the public figure, the news has generated a wave of shock and sorrow among colleagues, admirers and the media, who quickly echoed the loss of this emblematic personality of Mexican entertainment.

What is known about the death of Zoila Quiñones, Mexican artist?

The National Association of Actors (ANDA)in its statement made in X (formerly Twitter), did not specify the cause of Quiñones' death and, so far, the actress's family has not issued statements in this regard. The discretion regarding the details of his death has kept the focus on his legacy and on the tributes that have begun to arrive in his honor, which respect the privacy of his loved ones during this difficult time.

This was the post made by the National Association of Actors (ANDA) about the death of Zoila Quiñones. Photo: ANDA

How did the entertainment world react to the death of Zoila Quiñones?

The farewell to Zoila Quiñones has had a profound impact on the entertainment industry, in which he is remembered not only for his indisputable talent, but also for his human warmth. Colleagues and admirers have filled social networks with messages of condolence, who They highlighted Quiñones' contributions to Mexican culture and his ability to connect with the public through its characters.

Institutions, actors, directors and fans have shared anecdotes and expressions of affection, which shows the respect and affection that the actress garnered throughout her career.

This is how TV y Novelas notified the death of Zoila Quiñones. Photo: TV and Novels

Who is Zoila Quiñones and why was she famous?

Born on April 16, 1940 in Mexico City, Zoila Quiñones began her path in the world of entertainment in the 1960s. She demonstrated versatility and commitment that led her to stand out in multiple artistic facets. Her presence in iconic television productions, her participation in cinema and her dedication in theater established her as one of the most beloved and respected figures in entertainment in Mexico.

What productions did Zoila Quiñones star in?

The race of Zoila Quiñones It was marked by memorable roles that remained etched in the collective memory. Among her most notable works are her performance in 'My Secretary', as well as her participation in renowned soap operas such as 'Dreamers', 'Friends and Rivals' and 'In the Name of Love'.

Furthermore, his talent transcended the screen to reach dubbing, in which he lent his voice to iconic characters. He left works that marked an era both in Mexico as in the international arena. Her versatility and artistic depth made her worthy of the unconditional affection of the public and critics, which is why she established herself as an acting star in Mexico.

